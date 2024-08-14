Diversified Trust Co Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $1,450,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,922.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their price target on Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Shares of FN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a one year low of $114.83 and a one year high of $266.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

