Diversified Trust Co Has $700,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Duke Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.69.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.16. The stock had a trading volume of 241,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $116.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.71.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

