Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Plc boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 85,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.6% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 62,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 295.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 11,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.73.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

RGA traded up $2.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.30. 26,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.29. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $227.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

