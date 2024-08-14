Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 34.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in monday.com were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in monday.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in monday.com by 373.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in monday.com by 741.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com stock traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $259.18. The stock had a trading volume of 213,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.95, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $122.13 and a 1-year high of $265.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.05.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $216.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on monday.com from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on monday.com from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.63.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

