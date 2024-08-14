Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 348,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,097,000 after buying an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.10. 222,402 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.59.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.