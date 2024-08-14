Diversified Trust Co Purchases 2,414 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 88,003 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,099. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

