Diversified Trust Co Purchases 3,521 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. 477,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,169,377. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The company has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

