Diversified Trust Co Sells 5,787 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 100.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $792,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,333.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshpet Price Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $129.98. The company had a trading volume of 13,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,894. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 725.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.24. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.60 and a 12 month high of $136.35.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

