DMC Group LLC Sells 298 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DMC Group LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Trust raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,354,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $23.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $931.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,101. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $873.64 and a 200-day moving average of $800.31. The firm has a market cap of $885.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

