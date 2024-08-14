Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $14.94 billion and $567.35 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009942 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00109732 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About Dogecoin
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 145,537,356,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dogecoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.