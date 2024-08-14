Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Domino’s Pizza Group Stock Performance

LON DOM traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 300.60 ($3.84). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,562,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,508. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 275 ($3.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 409.80 ($5.23). The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,563.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 332.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza Group

In other Domino’s Pizza Group news, insider Ian Bull acquired 10,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.75) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($37,538.30). Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.13) price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 400 ($5.11) to GBX 390 ($4.98) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 431.25 ($5.51).

View Our Latest Report on Domino’s Pizza Group

About Domino’s Pizza Group

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates stores in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland, as well as leases its stores. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.