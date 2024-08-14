Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Price Hits $0.0660

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Dora Factory (new) has a total market capitalization of $35.45 million and approximately $392,135.74 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. The official website for Dora Factory (new) is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.06885957 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $394,256.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

