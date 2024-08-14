Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) PT Raised to $16.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $15.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.09. Douglas Emmett has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $245.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $591,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 20.0% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

