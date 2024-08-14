DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 82,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 168,888 shares.The stock last traded at $17.87 and had previously closed at $17.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOYU. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th.

DouYu International Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.27 million, a P/E ratio of -48.68 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DouYu International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of DouYu International by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,185,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,284 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DouYu International during the first quarter valued at $3,750,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Featured Articles

