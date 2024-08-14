Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Shares Gap Down to $83.32

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.32, but opened at $81.43. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories shares last traded at $81.92, with a volume of 17,824 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
