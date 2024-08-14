DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 279.77% and a negative return on equity of 328.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

DURECT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 41,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,360. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

