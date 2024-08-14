Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02, Zacks reports.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 157,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,901. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,520.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $77,403.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,332.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $76,470.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,230,520.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,133 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,387. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

