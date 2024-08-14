Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the company’s current price.

EIX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.09.

Edison International stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $83.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. The company has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Edison International had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 32,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $2,604,300.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,575,159.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,823,662. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Edison International by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 36,800.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 100,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 48.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 323,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

