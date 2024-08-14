Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Sells 298 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

JNJ traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,882,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,355,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

