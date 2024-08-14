El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LOCO. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

LOCO stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.48. El Pollo Loco has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.39 million. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 34.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 7.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 17.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 212,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

