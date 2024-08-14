Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 8,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 23,025 shares.The stock last traded at $196.77 and had previously closed at $190.00.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.53.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 3.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after buying an additional 542,705 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Elbit Systems by 32,724.6% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 403,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,329,000 after buying an additional 402,512 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,428,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $10,893,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $90,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

