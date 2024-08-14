Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.31

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 324149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.12.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGO. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,517,000 after acquiring an additional 295,282 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 321.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,900 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,167,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 130.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 63,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 35,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,020,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

