Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $22.06 on Wednesday, reaching $930.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,475,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $873.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.31. The stock has a market cap of $883.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.58%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

