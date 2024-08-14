Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.4% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE:LLY traded up $23.63 on Wednesday, reaching $931.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $885.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $516.57 and a 1-year high of $966.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $873.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $800.31.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,023.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $948.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

