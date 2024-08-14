Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.3% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $22.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $930.35. 3,560,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,102,179. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $873.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $800.31. The company has a market cap of $884.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730,343,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $855.00 to $884.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

