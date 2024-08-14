Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Ellington Credit Stock Performance

Ellington Credit stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Ellington Credit has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Ellington Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Ellington Credit’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ellington Credit in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

