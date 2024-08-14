Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 67 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 34.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $104.10 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.