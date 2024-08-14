Enghouse Systems Limited (ENGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Enghouse Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Enghouse Systems stock traded up C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.05. 23,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Enghouse Systems has a 52 week low of C$27.00 and a 52 week high of C$38.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Medved sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.50, for a total value of C$793,000.00. 21.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.