Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, an increase of 6,710.5% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Engie Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:ENGIY opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. Engie has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

