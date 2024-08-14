ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 469.2% in July

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 469.2% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ENGlobal Stock Up 0.7 %

ENG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507. ENGlobal has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

