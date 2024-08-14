Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Enovis in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will earn $2.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of ENOV opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis has a twelve month low of $39.98 and a twelve month high of $65.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enovis by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,193,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,912,000 after buying an additional 117,209 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after acquiring an additional 352,116 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after purchasing an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enovis by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enovis by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after purchasing an additional 665,208 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

