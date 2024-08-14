Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 28,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

