Enstar Group Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:ESGRO)

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Enstar Group Price Performance
NASDAQ ESGRO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.80. 28,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,247. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.31.
About Enstar Group
