Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Entera Bio stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Entera Bio has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.35.
Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Entera Bio will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.
