Equinox Gold Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Equinox Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Equinox Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Equinox Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.04 on Monday. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.20.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.
