Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Royal Gold, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $141.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.12 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Insider Activity at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 16.5% during the first quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Royal Gold by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

See Also

