Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Super Micro Computer, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Super Micro Computer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi expects that the company will post earnings of $6.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Super Micro Computer’s current full-year earnings is $29.32 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Super Micro Computer’s Q2 2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $8.40 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $567.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $778.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $840.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $226.59 and a 12-month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 511.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after purchasing an additional 110,308 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

