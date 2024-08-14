Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 172,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 44,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Hecla Mining by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in Hecla Mining by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 40,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hecla Mining

In other news, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 351,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert Denis Brown sold 24,792 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $121,728.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 607,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,556.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael L. Clary sold 30,634 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $150,412.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,728,182.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,105 shares of company stock valued at $329,486 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

