Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 14th (ABG, ADNT, ADVM, AEON, AFL, AGEN, AIZ, ALHC, APA, APTV)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 14th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $109.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $42.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $194.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 563 ($7.19) to GBX 595 ($7.60). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $4.70 to $5.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $224.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $222.00 to $230.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $245.00 to $249.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $405.00 to $438.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $396.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $330.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $363.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $4.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $1.15 to $0.65. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $91.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $88.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $337.00 to $385.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $5.45 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $98.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.20 to $2.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $27.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $3.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $11.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

