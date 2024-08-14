Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for August 14th (ABG, ADNT, ADVM, AEON, AFL, AGEN, AIZ, ALHC, APA, APTV)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, August 14th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $60.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AEON Biopharma (NASDAQ:AEON) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $5.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $84.00 to $109.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $42.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $194.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $10.00 to $11.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $54.00 to $53.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $47.00 to $43.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public (LON:BOCH) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 563 ($7.19) to GBX 595 ($7.60). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTX) had its target price raised by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $18.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $5.00 to $4.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $4.00 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $7.50. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $74.00 to $62.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $300.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $300.00 to $265.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson from $380.00 to $290.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $4.70 to $5.10. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $114.00 to $117.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $5.00 to $2.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $82.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) had its target price reduced by Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $6.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $6.75 to $6.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $4.00 to $3.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $231.00 to $230.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $43.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) had its price target cut by Chardan Capital from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $240.00 to $255.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $218.00 to $224.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $222.00 to $230.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $245.00 to $249.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $27.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $260.00 to $285.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $150.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $405.00 to $438.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $400.00 to $425.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $396.00 to $395.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $380.00 to $375.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $415.00 to $400.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $360.00 to $330.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $377.00 to $363.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $212.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $6.50 to $4.70. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $1.15 to $0.65. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $600.00 to $520.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $52.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $44.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $49.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $161.00 to $165.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $68.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $82.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $45.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $80.00 to $91.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $70.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $87.00 to $88.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $29.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price trimmed by Roth Mkm from $19.00 to $13.00. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $43.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $26.00 to $31.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $35.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $37.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $27.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $46.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $47.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its target price trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $337.00 to $385.00. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $345.00 to $385.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $133.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $130.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $25.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $16.50 to $17.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $12.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $16.00 to $13.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $5.45 to $7.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $24.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial Co. from $18.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $82.00 to $98.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $93.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target raised by Benchmark Co. from $87.00 to $94.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SEA (NYSE:SE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $84.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from $18.00 to $15.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $20.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.66 to $11.27. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $200.00 to $180.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $180.00 to $197.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $115.00 to $128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $18.00 to $15.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $19.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $17.00 to $16.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $247.00 to $267.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $3.20 to $2.70. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $100.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $15.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $21.00 to $27.00. Barclays PLC currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $3.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) had its price target cut by Barrington Research from $2.00 to $1.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $275.00 to $260.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) had its target price raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) had its price target lowered by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $11.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $210.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

