Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12), Zacks reports.
Erasca Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ERAS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 328,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,091. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $454.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. Erasca has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.45.
Insider Activity
In other Erasca news, Director Alexander W. Casdin bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 573,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,920.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.
