Ergo Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. Ergo has a market capitalization of $59.95 million and $363,769.56 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001319 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,114.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $339.12 or 0.00573661 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009908 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00108324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00253844 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073645 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,909,044 coins and its circulating supply is 76,910,076 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

