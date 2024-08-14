Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.93 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and approximately $113.71 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for $18.93 or 0.00032081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,005.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00576451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00109339 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.44 or 0.00256649 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074040 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00071523 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,331,976 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

