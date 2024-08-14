Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,464,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 830,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,339,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Evergy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 316,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,757,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,199 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Evergy news, Director Ann D. Murtlow sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $194,263.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,545.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of Evergy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,030,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $61.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 83.17%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

