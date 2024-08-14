EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 2.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 214,487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,187,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

Specifically, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at $171,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

