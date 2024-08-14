Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 864.5% from the July 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 7,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,898. Evogene has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Evogene in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

