ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Insider Vikas Bhalla Sells 11,190 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) insider Vikas Bhalla sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $383,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,660.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vikas Bhalla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Vikas Bhalla sold 14,990 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $462,291.60.

ExlService Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Institutional Trading of ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.61 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,176,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,208,000 after acquiring an additional 160,723 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ExlService by 46.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,097,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,003 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,817,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.2% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,760,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,936,000 after buying an additional 46,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,756,000 after buying an additional 88,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

