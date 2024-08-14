Extendicare Inc. (EXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Extendicare Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE EXE traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.22. The company had a trading volume of 254,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,247. Extendicare has a 1-year low of C$5.75 and a 1-year high of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$685.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

