Extendicare Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Shares of EXE traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 251,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,231. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.35. Extendicare has a 12 month low of C$5.75 and a 12 month high of C$8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.22 million, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$348.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$360.20 million. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.4699088 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

