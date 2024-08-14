Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 704.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,568,605,000 after buying an additional 35,263 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,515.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $28,165,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,814 shares of company stock worth $34,172,328 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock traded up $10.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,785.06. 60,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,628. The firm has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,528.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,356.02. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $811.99 and a twelve month high of $1,805.64.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.