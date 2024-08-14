Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $13,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,686. The stock has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $79.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

