Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 15,681 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,941 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

WMB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,675,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.39.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

